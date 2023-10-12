Surveillance video shows man break into new business in Old Town

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Surveillance video shows a man breaking into a new business in Albuquerque’s Old Town.

“The damage to the door and tearing the frame off – that hurts,” said Camp Dozier, who owns Happy Hiker and The General Store.

Dozier says it will cost a couple thousand dollars to replace the door.

The masked man who broke in passed over the expensive merchandise and took snacks, including a box of Reese’s peanut butter cups.

“He took drinks, he took food, chips, and candy,” Dozier said. “It’s kind of like the philosophical question, would you steal to feed your family? So, I’ve kinda turned it on myself. Am I going to get pissed off that someone stole to feed himself?”

That attitude is shared by one of Dozier’s employees – his father, Rich.

“Crime needs to be enforced,” Rich said. “But at the same time, we’re not going to, you know, cry over spilled milk.”

Despite the vandalism and break-in, Dozier says they are quadrupling their typical sales in the first week of Balloon Fiesta. They hope locals will check out some of the new stuff in Old Town.