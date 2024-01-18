Surveillance video shows school officials allegedly drinking on campus

New surveillance is giving a better look at what happened after hours at Los Alamos High School, but it wasn't the teenage students causing an issue, it was the coaches.

Back in August, several volleyball coaches were allegedly drinking on campus during an overnight team event, and they weren’t alone.



Los Alamos County Sheriff Jason Wardlow-Hererra was also there, according to court documents.



Court documents show a witness told investigators she recognized his car in the parking lot and saw him sitting in the driver’s seat.



The surveillance video shows people getting into a truck parked in a school lot, and later sitting on the sidewalk next to the truck.



A witness told police the group was drinking tequila, vodka, or bourbon out of cups, and said the sheriff even left to get more alcohol.



Later in the night, you can see one of the coaches leave the group, and a witness said she was leaving to vomit after the head coach was belittling her enough to make her cry and get sick.



Wardlow-Herrera and the coaches are now facing charges of consuming alcohol on school grounds.



KOB 4 reached out to the sheriff’s office again to speak with the sheriff about this incident but couldn’t get a hold of him.

A woman at the sheriff’s office said Wardlow-Herrera is still the acting sheriff.