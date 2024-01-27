Surveillance video shows senseless crimes at Adam Food Market

In just a few days, there was a murder and a violent robbery at a notorious market in Albuquerque's International District.

City of Albuquerque officials have been calling for the Adam Food Market along Central to close because of all the violence there.

Security footage from the business shows the very troubling reality.

Last Wednesday, some people were seen digging through the trunk of their car when they were approached by a man in a gray hoodie. Words were exchanged, and then the man in the car slaps the man in the hoodie. Seconds later, a single shot is fired.

At first, everyone thinks he missed – until they look in the backseat. The woman hit was 35-year-old Nicole Maldonado. She didn’t make it.

Three days later, an older man is seen walking up to the Adam Market. He approaches a man on the sidewalk. Again, words are exchanged, and then he is knocked out cold.

The man who threw the punch is seen taking all of the cash out of the victim’s wallet, and his keys.

Two minutes later, bystanders help the victim. He called the police and reported the assault and that his car was also stolen.

No arrests have been made in either case yet, but city officials say both of these incidents are more examples of why they are trying to close Adam Market.

In a statement from Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, he says:

“The amount of violence around Adam Food Mart is unacceptable, and we will keep pushing to get drivers of crime out of our community. The City is trying to work with the new business owners to address criminal activity and are prepared to take further legal action if those efforts are unsuccessful.”

The attorney representing the business owners accuse the city of using the Adam Market as a scapegoat for “law enforcement’s inability to curb criminal activity in the area.”