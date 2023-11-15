Suspect accused in deadly 2021 car crash sentenced

It was two years ago that Michael Chmura was killed in a crash on 4th Street near Candelaira.

Chmura had just pulled out of a parking lot when a truck driven by Kyle Atencio-Crespin’s slammed into him.

Witnesses described Atencio-Crespin as driving erratically. He told police he had put his truck in cruise control and was going 45 mph. Officers believed he was under the influence.

“It was originally charged as a DWI, he did have marijuana in his system and there is some indication of impairment,” said Guinevere Ice, prosecutor.

Two years later, Atencio-Crespin pleaded guilty to a charge of homicide by vehicle reckless driving.

Despite a history of DWI charges, defense lawyer Ahmad Assed told the judge the plea deal came about because the evidence of a DWI just wasn’t there.

“We pled to the reckless nature because we were insistent on the facts that supported this type of plea,” said Assed.

Under his plea deal, Atencio-Crespin faced a maximum of six years in jail.

The judge heard from family members from both sides and from Atencio-Crespin himself before making her decision.

He told the judge he was sorry, that he found religion, and he’s become a better person.

“Since my incarceration I have given my life to Christ, haven’t been on any medications, completed over 70 certifications, completed the addiction treatment program, haven’t had a single write-up or disciplinary action, hosted daily bible study, and have even cut sugar and caffeine out of my diet. I have learned that I will never again lead a life that will warrant the kind of punishment that I had to endure since my arrest,” said Atencio-Crespin.

Ultimately, Judge Britt Baca Miller sentenced Atencio-Crespin to three years behind bars, but he could spend the last year on a GPS monitor.

That will be followed by two years of probation where he won’t be allowed to drive, will have to undergo drug testing, and will have to complete community service.