Suspect arrested after overnight SWAT standoff in SE Albuquerque

APD SWAT responded Monday evening to an area of southeast Albuquerque where a person was reportedly setting fires and threatening people with a weapon.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police arrested a suspect who they say barricaded themselves inside of a home, prompting SWAT to the scene overnight.

Albuquerque police responded to the area of Charleston and Trumbull around 9 p.m. Monday. Calls came in about a person setting fires and threatening residents with a weapon.

Then, that person reportedly barricaded themselves inside of a home in the area.

APD SWAT and crisis negotiators responded to assist officers.

Then, just before 4 a.m. Tuesday, they arrested the suspect.

