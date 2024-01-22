Suspect arrested for deadly 2023 shooting

Albuquerque police officers have arrested the suspect they believe shot and killed a man in 2023.

Andrew Ramirez is accused of shooting Freddie Litton in November in southeast Albuquerque.

According to APD, surveillance video shows Ramirez with a gun chasing after Litton.

Ramirez allegedly fired at the Litton, and fired again after Litton had dropped his gun and was on the ground.

Ramirez claims he does not know the victim. He’s facing a murder charge.