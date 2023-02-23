Suspect arrested after firing a gun in Walmart bathroom

SANTA FE, N.M. — On Wednesday, police arrested a man accused of firing a gun in a Walmart bathroom in Santa Fe and causing customers to evacuate.

Around 4:58 p.m., Santa Fe police responded to a report of a suspect walking in with a gun and telling employees to “call the cops.”

Employees allege the man walked into the bathroom and fired at least one shot in there.

Customers were immediately evacuated from the store. Then, they saw the man walking out of the bathroom and fleeing the scene.

The man allegedly drove away in his pickup but then crashed into a guardrail. Officers responded and took the man into custody, reportedly without incident.

The suspect was identified as 33-year-old Eric Rosas.

Police arrested and charged Rosas with:

Unlawful carrying of a firearm in a public place with posted signs

Negligent discharge of a firearm

Over $1,000 in criminal damage to property

Reckless driving

DWI, second offense

Resisting, evading, or obstructing an officer

Rosas’s first court appearance has not been set yet.