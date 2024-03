ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico State Police say one of their officers was involved in a shooting that left a suspect dead Friday in northeast Albuquerque.

NMSP says the shooting happened at the Pavilions Apartments, near Academy and Lowell. The area is just west of Tramway.

Details are limited. According to NMSP, the officer is OK.

