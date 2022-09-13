Suspect in 2012 kidnapping accepts plea deal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Anselmo Ortiz is the only living suspect left in the 2012 disappearance and murder of 19-year-old Cindy Rivera.

The other suspect, Christopher Trujillo, killed himself after he recorded a confession saying he killed Cindy, who was his ex-wife.

Ortiz’s confession came Tuesday in court, when he admitted to the kidnapping. According to the plea deal Ortiz accepted, he will serve 10 years in prison but under one condition.

“The agreement reached in these matters is wholly contingent on Mr. Ortiz providing the location and recovery of Cindy Rivera,” said Richard Flores with the state prosecution.

It’s been more than a decade since Cindy was kidnapped in northern New Mexico. Now, her family hopes Ortiz will reveal where her body is hidden.

“We have been going through pain and suffering in a very bad way for 11 years, looking for answers, and the remains of my daughter, Cindy,” said Jessie Rivera, Cindy’s father.

“It’s a bittersweet moment, the biggest, most important thing of any outcome is bring home my sister, like my dad said,” said Angela Rivera, Cindy’s sister. “Give her a proper burial, say our proper goodbyes, you know, get some sort of closure.”

Ortiz is expected to be sentenced sometime in the next month. The state said if they can’t find Cindy’s body, the deal is off and they will go to trial.