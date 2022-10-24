Suspect in Albuquerque Walmart shooting appears in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The man accused of shooting his wife at a Walmart market off I-40 and San Mateo was in court for the first time since the shooting last week.

On Monday, the judge found probable cause to move 64-year-old Maurice Lacey’s case forward.

Lacey is charged with aggravated battery of a household member, firearm enhancement, and assault with intent to commit a violent felony.

Lacey allegedly shot his wife, Kenisha Wilson, in the back of the head in the Walmart employee break room on Friday afternoon.

Witnesses said Lacey threatened them as well, and said, “That’s what she gets for messing around.”

Police said Wilson is recovering at a local hospital.

During Lacey’s appearance in court Monday afternoon, he tried to speak up multiple times, but the judge kept cutting him off. Eventually, two guards had to escort him out.

Lacey: “Uh, I have something to say.”

“Mr. Lacey, there is nothing that you can say right now. This judge doesn’t have control over your case.”

Lacey: “It is my desire and right to speak, to address the court is it not? And so no one even spoke to me–“

“Not during a pretrial detention– not when a pretrial detention motion has been filed Mr. Lacey.”

This is not the first time Lacey’s been locked up. 14 booking photos document a long history of crime dating back to 2004. It includes convictions for DWI and cocaine possession.

Lacey was also acquitted for rape 20 years ago.

Before he faced a judge Monday, the state filed a motion to keep him behind bars until his trial, arguing that he’s a danger to the community.