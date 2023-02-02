Suspect in BernCo HQ shooting pleads guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – In October 2021, a parade of cars in the middle of the night were showing off guns, and shooting off the top of a parking garage.

The Bernalillo County Headquarters – which had just barely opened after months of renovations – was hit by gunfire and thousands of dollars of damages.

On Wednesday, one of the suspects is reportedly getting a plea deal for that incident.

Marcus Rowe is pleading guilty to shooting at the county building. He’s also pleading guilty to some other charges, specifically in a case from August 2021, where he’s accused of pulling a man from a car and beating him.

His sentencing hearing will be held at a later date.

The second suspect in this case, Noah Tapia, is currently facing multiple charges including felony criminal property damage, and shooting at an occupied building.