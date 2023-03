HOBBS, N.M. – There are new details about a shooting involving police in Lea County.

Hobbs police say the shooting happened at north Marland Boulevard and east Alameda Street Saturday afternoon.

Police say one officer was involved, and the suspect is now in state police custody.

Officials have not said who may have fired their weapons, and they haven’t identified the suspect.

