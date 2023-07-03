Suspect in deadly Century Rio 24 shooting to appear in court Monday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – 19-year-old Enrique Padilla allegedly shot and killed 52-year-old Michael Tenorio inside a Century Rio 24 during an argument over seating assignments.

Padilla will be back in court Monday for his pretrial detention hearing to see if he stays behind bars or not until his trial.

Prosecutors say Padilla’s a threat to the community and put the lives of everyone in danger.

Prosecutors also said, “It is clear the defendant has no regard for the safety of others, and he is willing to kill over a minor inconvenience.”

Court documents say police found Padilla in a bush with a gunshot wound after he was reportedly hit by one of his own bullets.

It’s also unclear if Padilla’s girlfriend will face any charges. According to a criminal complaint, she repeatedly punched the victim’s wife in the face.

District Attorney Sam Bregman said the investigation is still ongoing and could not comment regarding Padilla’s girlfriend.

As the legal battle continues with Padilla’s case, Century Rio 24 is expected to open their doors back up on Monday after a week-long hiatus from the shooting.

According to Cinemark’s website, they will be showing movies starting Monday morning.