Suspect in multi-vehicle hit-and-run rampage appears in court

SANTA FE, N.M. — A man appeared in court Wednesday, facing charges for allegedly crashing into several cars and then attacking a family member and police.

Irving Valverde is accused of crashing into at least seven vehicles while racing along Cerrillos Road and causing another crash after running a red light at St. Michaels Drive.

Police arrived on the scene around 7 p.m. Saturday. Officers said all the crash debris blocked Cerrillos Road but they found no one with injuries.

Valverde allegedly ran home where police say, around 8:30 p.m., he attacked a family member.

Police learned about this through a call for service. They responded to the home and allegedly found him holding a kitchen knife. Officers told Valverde to drop the knife multiple times but he allegedly refused, instead throwing a rock at police and then the knife.

All the while, police used a Taser and a “less than lethal bean bag shotgun” on him multiple times. Eventually, they took him into custody after he hopped over a fence to another nearby residence.

Valverde is now in the Santa Fe County Adult Detention Center, facing a slew of charges: