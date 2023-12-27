Suspect in multi-vehicle hit-and-run rampage appears in court
SANTA FE, N.M. — A man appeared in court Wednesday, facing charges for allegedly crashing into several cars and then attacking a family member and police.
Irving Valverde is accused of crashing into at least seven vehicles while racing along Cerrillos Road and causing another crash after running a red light at St. Michaels Drive.
Police arrived on the scene around 7 p.m. Saturday. Officers said all the crash debris blocked Cerrillos Road but they found no one with injuries.
Valverde allegedly ran home where police say, around 8:30 p.m., he attacked a family member.
Police learned about this through a call for service. They responded to the home and allegedly found him holding a kitchen knife. Officers told Valverde to drop the knife multiple times but he allegedly refused, instead throwing a rock at police and then the knife.
All the while, police used a Taser and a “less than lethal bean bag shotgun” on him multiple times. Eventually, they took him into custody after he hopped over a fence to another nearby residence.
Valverde is now in the Santa Fe County Adult Detention Center, facing a slew of charges:
- Aggravated assault upon a peace officer with a deadly weapon
- Assault upon a peace officer
- Battery
- Resisting, evading or obstructing an officer
- Reckless driving
- Failure to give immediate notice of accident
- Leaving the scene of an accident