Suspect in severe child abuse case pleads not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An Albuquerque man charged with child abuse entered a not-guilty plea Monday.

An attorney representing Phillip Valencia entered the plea on his behalf.

Police arrested Valencia and his girlfriend, Natalie Saiz, in October, after officers found Saiz’s 5-year-old son severely beaten at their home.

Court records show the boy spent days recovering in the hospital.

Valencia will stay behind bars while his case gets transferred to another judge. As for the mother, Saiz will be back in court later this week.

