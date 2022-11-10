Suspect shot and killed by police in downtown Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A person was shot by police in downtown Albuquerque and died in the hospital overnight.

Officers were dispatched to a bank in the area of 5th and Roma where a suspect allegedly threw a rock through a window and threatened people there.

A little later, around 1 a.m. Thursday, a suspect approached a prisoners transport unit in that area where police say he was given a criminal trespassing notice in the past.

The person then began to leave the area and police tried to track him down. That’s when he reportedly pulled out a knife and dove toward officers.

Officers allegedly tried to use a taser on the suspect before the suspect was shot. The suspect died from his wounds in the hospital.

Police are still investigating what exactly happened. No further details are available at this time.

