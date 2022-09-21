Suspect shot by police in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Overnight, police shot a suspect who they say fled after trying to break into a northeast Albuquerque convenience store.

Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, Albuquerque police received a report of shots fired in the area of Carlisle and Candelaria. They arrived and saw a man trying to break into a convenience store at that intersection, who then took off running. This initiated a foot chase that ended with an officer firing their gun at the suspect.

The suspect was wounded and taken to UNM Hospital. However, APD says the suspect is expected to be OK.

No officers were injured but APD Chief Harold Medina says an officer dropped their body camera at some point in the chase.

We are working to gather more details and will bring you the latest on KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News.