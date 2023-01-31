Suspect shot, killed by Rio Rancho police

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — A suspect was shot and killed by Rio Rancho police during a confrontation early Tuesday at an apartment complex.

Around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, police officers responded to the Arrowhead Ridge Apartments to “investigate criminal activity”. Upon arriving at the scene, police allege they were faced with a situation that resulted in the fatal shooting.

Police shared no other details but said none of the officers were injured. There also is not an ongoing threat to the public and the shooting is under investigation.

