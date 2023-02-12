Suspected 18-year-old drag racer arrested after ramming BCSO vehicle, fleeing deputies

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. – Bernalillo County deputies arrested an 18-year-old for ramming into a BCSO-marked vehicle in southeast Albuquerque.

This happened at the Isleta Ampitheater parking lot Friday night. Deputies say people were drag racing, and racers began taking off when they arrived.

One teen allegedly rammed into a deputy’s car. Another deputy soon followed until she crashed just down the road near Rio Bravovboulevard.

Deputies arrested Ashley Loya. She’s charged her with aggravated battery on a police officer and DUI.