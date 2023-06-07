Suspected drug dealers arrested in ‘major’ Albuquerque drug operation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police say they took down one of the city’s major drug suppliers Tuesday.

The department’s Central Narcotics Unit worked with multiple other agencies to arrest Reynaldo Vargas and three others.

Detectives seized 15 guns, 45,000 fentanyl pills, a pound of meth, $45,000 in cash, and 3,000 rounds of ammunition.

Vargas has an extensive criminal history with more than 52 felony arrests, and a first-degree murder conviction.

APD says undercover detectives purchased drugs and guns from Vargas and another local dealer several times.

Officers also arrested two other drug runners during Tuesday’s operation.