Suspected drunk driver crashes into Santa Fe salon

Police believe 18-year-old Nathan Mendoza was driving drunk when he smashed into a hair salon in Santa Fe over the weekend.

SANTA FE, N.M. — Years of hard work were destroyed in just minutes.

Tiffany Link owns Rococo Hair Co. in Albuquerque, and opened a new location in Santa Fe last year.

“We hit our one-year mark on January 11th, so that was the first day we took a client,” Link said.

Police say 18-year-old Nathan Mendoza was driving drunk when he smashed through her business on Cerillos Road early Sunday morning.

“I’ve heard from people in Santa Fe that actually saw they were drag racing in that area and I think that’s why it was such a high impact because they were going at such a high speed,” Link said.

Link says she’s grateful the crash didn’t happen during the day, but she wants consequences for Mendoza. Right now, he’s not facing charges because of a Santa Fe policy where prosecutors wait to prosecute drunk driving cases until they have all the evidence.

“I feel like people need to be held accountable for their bad decisions, I’m not some big corporation you know, a lot went into it,” Link said.

On a positive note, Link says the Santa Fe hair community has been really supportive. A salon is even letting her and her clients use their space for the next month.

Link is still waiting for the insurance claim to come back, but she wants to rebuild the salon back up to what it was before.