Suspected vehicle thief arrested after victim helps track him down

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police arrested a 32-year-old man accused of multiple vehicle thefts, including an overnight theft where the victim tracked him down.

Gutierrez allegedly stole a vehicle from a northeast Albuquerque bar early Wednesday. The vehicle had a GPS tracker in it, which let the owner track down their vehicle.

As the owner and their friend located the vehicle driving on the road, they called the police. The owner and the friend followed the vehicle near northbound I-25 and San Mateo, where Gutierrez allegedly fired shots at them.

Police then took over and followed Gutierrez. Near Central and Coors, an officer did a successful PIT maneuver on the stolen vehicle.

Police took Gutierrez into custody, reportedly without incident.

Gutierrez told police his friend reportedly said he “had a car for him” at a business near Jefferson. He then walked there and, according to police, jumped in the car and took off since it was on already.

The 32-year-old man also said he and his friend usually walk around with gun holsters on but no guns. However, police say he was the only person in the vehicle and that a city worker found a gun along the route they followed him on.

Court records show he was wanted for a separate car theft in January – a month after he was discharged from parole for previous car theft charges.

A criminal complaint indicates he also admitted Wednesday to being convicted of felony auto theft charges in May 2017.

Police arrested Gutierrez and charged him Wednesday with:

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Receiving or transferring stolen vehicles or motor vehicles

Arrest warrant

Aggravated fleeing an officer

Felon in possession of a firearm

Shooting at or from a motor vehicle without great bodily harm