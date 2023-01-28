Suspects charged in deadly house party shooting to remain in jail for now

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Albuquerque Academy student was murdered at a house party in December. The two teens accused of pulling the trigger, 16-year-old Cruz Medina and 19-year-old Jesse Parra, faced a judge Friday afternoon.

Investigators believe Medina and Parra brought guns to a northwest Albuquerque house party the weekend before Christmas. A witness told police that five people were kicked out of the party around midnight.

According to surveillance video with audio, a man was heard yelling at people to get out of the house – followed by a Dodge Charger fleeing the scene and the sound of 16 gunshots.

Police said 18-year-old Jada Gonzales was caught in the crossfire and died from her wounds at the hospital.

Investigators later tied Medina and Parra to her death through multiple posts on social media, cell phone data, and text messages referencing Gonzales’ murder.

Both teens will stay in jail until their next hearing in district court.

“Your attorneys will be in touch with you and you will have that hearing in the next five working days,” said Judge Rosemary Cosgrove-Aguilar. “At that hearing, a determination will be made whether you remain in custody or whether you are released with conditions.”

Both teen suspects face an open count murder charge, conspiracy to commit murder, shooting at a dwelling or occupied building, conspiracy to commit shooting at a dwelling, and tampering with evidence. Medina faces an additional charge of unlawful possession of a handgun.

If the two suspects are not released after their district court hearings, the state will have 10 days to bring their cases to a grand jury or a preliminary hearing.