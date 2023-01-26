Suspects ruled competent to stand trial for brutal murder in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. — A woman and her boyfriend were ruled competent to stand trial for their alleged roles in a fatal Oct. 29 sword stabbing in Santa Fe.

On Monday, a judge in Santa Fe ruled 19-year-old Kiara McCulley competent to stand trial. The same ruling was made for 25-year-old Isaac Apodaca on Jan. 5.

They’re each accused of murder and conspiracy to commit murder. McCulley is also accused of tampering with evidence.

A criminal complaint alleges McCulley fatally stabbed 19-year-old Grace Jennings after Apodaca allegedly encouraged her.

Santa Fe police said they found text messages between Apodaca and McCulley allegedly plotting to kill Jennings.

A trial date hasn’t been set for either suspect yet.

