Suspicious death under BCSO investigation in SW Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — BCSO responded Monday morning to an area just south of Isleta and Arenal where they found a man dead.

Bernalillo County deputies responded early Monday to the 1600 block of McEwen Court SW and found the man. Upon further investigation, foul play is suspected to be a factor in his death.

No further details are available as BCSO detectives are continuing to investigate.

