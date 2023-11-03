Sweet solutions: Creative things to do with leftover Halloween candy

From trunk-or-treats to school parties and then trick-or-treating on Halloween, families have a lot of extra candy around the house.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — From trunk-or-treats to school parties and then trick-or-treating on Halloween, families have a lot of extra candy around the house.

Some may be wondering what to do with all the sweets and a local group has a list of ideas to share.

“Baking with it is a great idea, it can be a fun family activity and a treat,” said Vanessa Bush, the co-owner of ABQ Mom. “You can freeze, mostly chocolate candy freezes really well. Even if you don’t want to bake something right now, you can in the future: barks, bars, cookies, things like that.”

If you’re already in the Christmas spirit, saving candy for a fun holiday activity is another option.

“I have heard of parents who save the Halloween candy to make gingerbread houses with later or even if you have ever done an advent calendar where you open a door every day, and there is either a treat or something fun in there. You can use the Halloween candy to put inside the advent calendar,” Bush said.

For kids who can’t keep their hands out of the candy bucket or are allergic to certain types of candy, a visit from the switch witch might be the trick.

“Another idea that some parents do if they don’t want their kids to have a lot of sugar is the ‘switch witch’ and they say if you leave your candy out at night for the switch witch, she will bring you a surprise. Some type of toy, a book, something like that,” said the co-founder of ABQ Mom.

Another idea is to donate extra candy.

“There is one local business, Rio Rancho Family Dental Care, you can bring all your candy to that dentist office, and they will donate treats for troops on your behalf,” Bush said.

The Rio Grande Blue Star Mothers also take leftover candy donations to donate to the troops.

Operation Shoebox is accepting candy donations for troops too. People can donate leftover candy and send it to:

Operation Shoebox

8360 East Highway 25

Belleview, FL 34420