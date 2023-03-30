T or C Police: 2 missing Ohio women found in Catron County

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The chief of Truth or Consequences police confirmed two Ohio women were found safe in Catron County after being reported missing.

Chief Tavizon confirmed Robyn Bodine and Tracie Shoes were found “alive and well” in Snow Lake. He said the women were stuck in the mud and had no signal in Snow lake.

The women are now going to T or C to reunite with family.

The women were supposed to return home Wednesday to Brookeville, Ohio, after vacationing in Truth or Consequences since Sunday.

They planned to drive from T or C to Phoenix for a Wednesday morning flight. However, they never returned the rental car, and they never got on their flight.

Bodine’s daughter told KOB 4 both women’s phones went to voicemail since Tuesday morning.

The FBI was involved in the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for more updates.