Tamara Lopez: Windy Tuesday for many in New Mexico

Hold on to your Santa hats, it's going to be a windy Tuesday! See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A windy Tuesday lies ahead for many in New Mexico as we wrap up Christmas festivities and head toward the New Year.

Temperatures will only reach as high as the 40s for many places. Places in southern New Mexico may see highs in the 50s and 60s.

The winds will be trying to match the high temperatures. They may just do it in some places.

Tamara Lopez shares her full forecast in the video above.