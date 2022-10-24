Taos community mourns after high school student killed in crash

TAOS, N.M. – Many in Taos are grieving the loss of a high school student killed in a crash Saturday night.

Half a dozen others were seriously hurt. Homecoming weekend has meant heartbreak for the community at Taos High School.

School officials confirm one student died in a crash Saturday night.

“It’s heartbreaking, it’s sad,” said Valerie Trujillo, interim superintendent for Taos Municipal Schools

“It’s a difficult day for our community and I really appreciate the support, and the way everyone’s pulled together,” said C.J. Grace, principal of Taos High School.

In an email to school parents and staff, Taos High School officials said seven students were in the crash. Taos News reports Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said a female student died, and she was a passenger – they have not named her.

The driver is “unlikely to survive” and the sheriff did not say any more vehicles were involved.

“Our community has and will come together to support our students and their families,” said Trujillo.

Students came to Taos High School Sunday to grieve together. Administrators asked us not to speak with them.

Tommy Lopez: “You were around a lot of students today. Were a lot of them having a really tough time processing this?”

Trujillo: “Yes, absolutely, including staff.”

“Our focus right now is on the students and their families and anyone who’s been affected by this tragedy,” said Grace.

The high school has 760 students.

“This is a tragedy that has affected our entire community,” Grace said.

Students will have school Monday. Grief counselors will be here then, and for weeks to come, school officials say.