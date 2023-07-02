Taos police: Officer, suspect injured in shooting

TAOS, N.M. – A suspect shot a Taos police officer Saturday afternoon in northern New Mexico.

State police revealed on social media the injured officer is in stable condition. They say a suspect was also injured in this shooting.

According to a Taos town manager, that person is not expected to survive.

The shooting reportedly happened around 2:30 p.m. along Paseo De Pueblo Sur – a main road through Taos.

Multiple outlets are reporting it happened just south of the Taos plaza near a busy intersection.

Town officials confirmed two officers were involved in the shooting — but only one was injured.

It’s still not clear what led to the shooting, but one witness told the Taos news they saw the suspect – a man – running before he was shot.

Taos police have not yet identified the suspect in this case. New Mexico State Police are leading the investigation.

Town leaders say they’re not planning on releasing any more information while the investigation is underway.

This is the first shooting involving Taos police officers in more than two years. Officers reportedly injured an 18-year-old who was fleeing police back in 2021.