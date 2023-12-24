Taos ranked on list of America’s favorite ‘Christmassy’ towns

A new ranking is putting a New Mexico town on the map. A study by Mixbox had 3,000 families pick their favorite American “Christmassy town.”

TAOS, N.M. – A new ranking is putting a New Mexico town on the map. A study by Mixbox had 3,000 families pick their favorite American “Christmassy town.”

For the small northern mountain town of Taos, farolitos, and tamales go hand in hand with the Christmas season.

“Preparing the corn husks for tamales, food, and kind of preparing for winter and wood to have a warm fire place,” said Contessa Trujillo, a Taos Community Relations facilitator.

It’s those little New Mexico traditions that are getting recognition.

A 2023 Mixbox survey of America’s favorite “Christmassy towns” has Taos New Mexico at number 12.

Taos is known for its historical adobe architecture that becomes a big attraction for tourists during the winter as the snow falls.

“The town does have ordinances to keep our historic town looking and feeling that way. Many of those buildings have been inhabited for a very long period of time,” said Trujillo.

It also has its fair share of activities, bonfires, and tree festivities in the plaza, including Taos Ski Valley.

“Posadas are also a really special event that happens that is very rooted in culture and history a lot of those things have happened for, the livelihood things, have happened for centuries that revolve around food and culture,” Trujillo said.

Tourism ramps up during this time of year, whether people are in town to ski or to explore. Residents are just happy to share their town with visitors.

“We come from a place that we are very proud of and that we feel really close to. This is the time of year that all of that really comes together and is celebrated, and it’s nice that it is being celebrated outside of our town and community too,” said Trujillo.