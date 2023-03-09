Taos rapper shares about musical aspirations, social media success

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — For many of us, music is everything, including Lorenzo Espinoza whose natural love of rap music has guided what he wants to do in life.

Lorenzo, better known by as followers as Lil Renzo, was born and raised in Taos. He was inspired by many artists but one artist close to home kicked off his musical aspirations at age 12.

“My dad was actually a rapper at the time and he used to make beats on this program called FL Studio and I saw him do that one time at his house. I just thought it looked really fun, thought it looked good,” Lorenzo said.

As he got older, that interest didn’t go away.

“No matter what I’m doing, I am making music, you know? Whether I’m a plumber or I’m working at a grocery store, I was making music for fun,” he said.

Before Lorenzo became “Lil Renzo”, he was only making music for close friends and family. Then, in 2018, things changed.

“I started to think, ‘You know, what if I could actually make this a career?’,” he said.

Thoughts soon turned to actions. Lorenzo dedicated more time and energy toward his craft to be in it for the long run. He started posting remixes of popular songs on social media, often adding his own flair to the classics.

Lorenzo also started writing and releasing his own music, including one paying homage to the Land of Enchantment.

“Honestly, there’s no place like home at the end of the day,” he said.

Lil Renzo has steadily gained a following on social media. His music has even made its way onto several playlists in different parts of the world.

With recognition comes negativity, however.

“There’s been a lot of times where people said, ‘You know, people don’t make out of New Mexico, you gotta get more realistic’,” he said.

At the end of the day, Lorenzo says that hate is just more fuel to the fire burning in him.

“You just have to trust yourself and know that you are worth it and you’re worthy and you can do this,” he said.

Lorenzo says he’ll not only continue making more music but he also plans to keep doing that from New Mexico. His goal is to make music his main source of income and be an example for others with a dream.