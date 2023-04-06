Taos Ski Valley mostly reopens after water outage

TAOS SKI VALLEY, N.M. — Taos Ski Valley’s resort facilities mostly reopened Thursday after a water outage closed operations for several days.

Most lifts and three fully functional facilities reopened Thursday for skiers and riders. Crews will close Rueggli and Gondolita lifts.

Taos Ski Valley resort says their Blake hotel will only reopen “once Village supplied water is restored to the resort core.”

The resort closed Sunday due to a failure in the Village of Taos Ski Valley’s municipal water distribution system. The resort says leaky old pipes meant they didn’t have enough water pressure to safely operate facilities like bathrooms and food service.

If you purchased a lift ticket, rental, or snowsports lessons, the resort will provide a full refund for April 2, 3, and 4. Contact contactus@skitaos.com or 888-262-8398 for a refund.

The resort still plans to have its final day this Sunday, April 9, including DJs, live music and an Easter egg hunt. More details are available by clicking here.