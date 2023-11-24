Taos Ski Valley welcomes hundreds on opening day

Opening day was a success at Taos Ski Valley. Hundreds of people strapped on their skis and snowboards for the first time this season.

While there were only two runs open Thursday — Taos has big plans for the rest of winter.

“We have two upgraded lifts, Pioneer, that’s spinning, then Lift 4 on the back side that will be open once we get more terrain open, and we have three new trails that will open later this season,” said Madeline Kelty, the Taos Ski Valley director of marketing.

Taos is also hosting the World Pro Ski Tour again this year, and in the spring, they are hosting the Freeride World Championship — bringing in pro athletes.

River Radamus is an Olympian that fell in love with Taos after his first visit, and now he’s an ambassador for the ski area.

“To see an opening day like this, there isn’t a lot of square footage open yet but you still see so many people on the mountain getting their laps in — the excitement is palpable,” Ramadus said.

From Olympic skiers to beginners, reps with Taos Ski Valley say they are excited to see everyone who comes out this year.