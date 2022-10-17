Target sells New Mexico State sock with UNM logo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A video shared on Twitter shows Louie the Lobo on a crimson sock with New Mexico State underneath, it was allegedly sold at the Uptown Target.

“I don’t think, like, these big chains give a s***. Ope, sorry,” said a student.

KOB 4 went looking for them and there was no sign of socks by the school gear rack in Target. So, we went to the people who understand the Aggie and Lobo rivalry.

“Look, yea, honestly between you and me bro, it’s ridiculous,” said Omari Wade.

Omari Wade has been working at New Mexico Look store off Menaul near Uptown for a few months.

“Sometimes they’re right over there and they won’t buy anything because Lobos are in here, you know what I mean?” said Wade.

They have all the gear from both schools, and they know their stuff. So we showed him the socks in question.

“Honestly, agh. There’s a lot, there’s a lot wrong with that,” Wade said.

At New Mexico Look there are some gear with both schools on it.

“It’s a very big seller. See you have both the Lobo’s Shield and Pistol Pete on it. With the good colors and everything,” said Wade.

The recent game on Saturday naturally came up.

“Yes I didn’t want to say the score, but yeah, we tried our best,” Wade said.

Bragging rights belong to the Aggies, but there is a team we can all get behind.

“It’s our soccer team. United!” said Wade.

But let’s get back to the socks, a Target employee said they are no longer in stock.

“It looks like a big oopsie, yea. That’s my thought too. It seems like a huge oversight,” said Sean and Joelle.

Which is fine by a couple of guys.

“That’s the school I go to. Of course it’s more disrespectful to me,” said Sean.