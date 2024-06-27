Tattoo artist stays behind to look after properties, animals during Ruidoso fires

Logan Fle is a well-known tattoo artist who stayed behind to look after his neighbor's properties and animals left behind following mandatory evacuations.

RUIDOSO, N.M. – Logan Fle is a well-known tattoo artist who stayed behind to look after his neighbor’s properties and animals left behind following mandatory evacuations.

KOB 4 talked to him about why he couldn’t leave his community behind.

“We’re doing our best to stay positive and promote hope for our community to rebuild,” said Fle.

Some people are calling him heroic and selfless. If you live in Ruidoso, you may have heard, or even seen your house on Fle’s social media sites. He stayed behind when others left their homes because of the South Fork and Salt fires.

Fle was born and raised in Ruidoso. Although many people didn’t agree with his decision, he says it was an easy one.

“When you see a need, you fill a need, and you got to get out there and work hard. I couldn’t stop, I worked countless hours just to save not only animals, homes, but people’s hearts. So that way they’re not trapped out of town with the mandatory evacuation, worried about their homes,” said Fle.

He took us around to some of the spots he drove through and showed me the animals he fed.

Fle decided to first post about the houses that were still standing, and then the ones that were gone. But he didn’t know if it was the right thing to do. He says he had an outpour of support.

“The outreach was, ‘Can you feed my chickens? Can you feed my horse? I’m scared for my cat.’ I was there for my community, and I love my community,” Fle said.

Fle says he started taking in requests for people to see their house and if they needed their animals fed. Then, people started helping him out as well.

“I was, offered some gas money on my Venmo account and realized that they wanted to give back to me for my good efforts to my fellow person,” Fle said.

At the end of the day, it’s all about uplifting his community and giving them some piece of mind.

“I can’t leave my brothers behind. I watched many of my friends lose their homes, and I just care for my community so much. It’s important,” Fle said.

Fle says he opened up his Venmo as a donation site. So far, has raised over $66,000. He says 100% of those donations are going back to his community.