Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ movie hits theaters
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Many Swifties have already bought their opening weekend tickets to see the “Eras Tour” concert film.
You can now enjoy the cultural phenomenon at a theater near you. In Albuquerque’s South Valley, dozens and dozens of fans from all over New Mexico were at the AMC Classic 12 theater to watch a special IMAX screening.
For a look at showtimes, click here.
Swifties all over New Mexico are descending upon Albuquerque ✨in costume✨for the opening of the #ErasTourFilm— Griffin Rushton (@GriffinRushton) October 14, 2023
Some families drove in from Grants and Shiprock to make sure they didn’t miss their chance to see the concert with a full crowd. pic.twitter.com/TlvKK8WFZx