Teen accused in deadly shooting outside Atrisco Heritage HS to remain in jail

Days after a deadly shooting outside Atrisco Heritage High School, the student accused of pulling the trigger then trying to ditch the gun went in front of a judge Tuesday.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Days after a deadly shooting outside Atrisco Heritage High School, the student accused of pulling the trigger went in front of a judge Tuesday.

After hearing from the state and victim’s mom, the judge quickly made the decision to hold the teen in jail.

The state argued not only is Martinez a danger to the public, and himself because he owns multiple guns, they also argued if he was released, he would be a flight risk.

According to the police report, after the other student was shot, Martinez gave the guns to a third student, telling her to bury them – instead, she called 911.

While Martinez did drive the victim to the hospital, he then ran to a nearby restaurant trying to get rid of the bloody clothing in his car, and that was where he was arrested.

“Gun violence is so rampant in our community, and it’s just rather shocking that the awareness regarding children who possess guns and the danger involved with that was somehow missed by Adrian,” said Diana Garcia, a state attorney.

In the hearing, people heard from the mother of the victim. She says learning her son was shot and killed was extra hard because she knew Adrian as her son’s best friend.

She was also concerned when she heard Martinez fled the scene.

“If he thought it was his last time that he would see him, you would think he would want to comfort his best friend and not run and try to hide guns, and telling people to tell different stories,” said Selina Morfin.

Later in the hearing, the defense argued because the shooting was an accident – and Martinez has no prior run-ins with the law – he should be released to his parents.

But the judge disagreed.

“I’m going to find that Adrian is a danger to the community. I hear what you are saying Mr. Ortega about the intent, but a child with access to guns that Adrian had, and the misuse is incredibly dangerous to the community. So I’m going to hold him at this time,” said Judge Alma Cristina Roberson.

The state also added they plan charging Martinez as an adult and will be filing that notice in the coming days.

His next hearing is scheduled for Jan. 16 in juvenile court.