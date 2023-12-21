Teen accused of fatal gentleman’s club shooting to be held pending further hearings

16-year-old Louis Mugishshawimana is charged with an open count of murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and several other charges.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Police say a man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in a gentleman’s club in downtown Albuquerque.

Court documents show the person arrested for that shooting was 16-year-old Louis Mugishawimana. He was in court for the first time Wednesday, but he wasn’t shown because he’s a minor.

“I am going to continue to hold you without bond, your case will be transferred to the district court sir and that court will make the determination whether you will continue to be preventatively detained pending trial,” said Judge Felicia Baca Rivera.

According to APD, a fight broke out in the Knockouts gentlemen’s club on Central and Third. But how did a 16-year-old get into the club in the first place?

Court documents show a witness saw the suspect getting his ID checked, and it made the bouncer do a double take.

KOB 4 reached out to Knockouts to ask about the ID check, but the business declined to speak with us.

Witnesses told police, Louis pulled out a gun during the fight and started shooting at the victim.

The criminal complaint says the victim could be heard begging for his life saying, “Stop, you got me.”

The suspect told police he was acting in self-defense, but witnesses say the suspect was the only one with a gun, and they say he was overreacting.

According to police, the man died of gunshot wounds at the scene.

Mugishshawimana is charged with an open count of murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and several other charges.

KOB 4 also reached out to the New Mexico Regulations and Licensing Department about the suspect possibly using a fake ID to get into the club.

The department said anyone attempting to use a fake ID who’s caught can be charged with a petty misdemeanor. Also adding that it’s against state law for any licensed business or its employees to let minors into or stay at any place off limits to minors – like the club where the shooting happened.