Teen accused of shooting, killing mom’s boyfriend appears in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – This weekend, a teenager was caught on camera shooting and killing his mom’s boyfriend as his dad stood by then drove them away. 17-year-old Ruben Benavidez was arrested Sunday.

Monday was Ruben’s first appearance in front of a judge. He’s charged of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

The district attorney’s office confirmed — because Ruben is being charged with a first-degree felony — he will be tried as an adult. But, because he is a minor, the judge asked not to show his face Monday.

Judge: “I just want to confirm Mr. Benavidez you are online with us today correct?”

Ruben: “Yes your honor.“

The state filed to keep Ruben behind bars until his trial. In their seven-page motion, they argue the teen is a danger to the public.

According to a criminal complaint, on Saturday afternoon a home surveillance camera captured Ruben Benavidez and his dad – Ramon – walking up and kicking the door of a downtown apartment.

The video shows Ruben’s mom’s boyfriend answered the door and immediately got into an argument with the teen, and then spat on him.

Police say Ruben then fired two shots from his pocket– then walked away with his dad.

When he was later arrested, his dad told police they were just looking for his mom because they hadn’t seen her for a week, and suspected she was smoking fentanyl with her boyfriend.

The state says the video shows his “willingness to intentionally shoot another person.” They go on to say there are no conditions of release that will keep the community safe.

“You will be held on a no-bond hold and your case will be transferred to district court, and a judge will make the decision on whether or not you stay in jail while this case is pending,” said the judge.

That decision will be held sometime in the next week.

KOB 4 also reached out to the DA’s office to see if they will be charging Ruben’s father, Ramon, for his connection to this homicide.

A spokesperson says they are working with APD to continue the investigation, specifically to see if charges are viable against Ramon. As of right now, the only charges are against Ruben.

But, this isn’t the first time this family has had some legal troubles.

Back in 2019, Ruben’s mom was arrested for aggravated DWI and child abuse after she rolled her Jeep with then 14-year-old Ruben in the back seat– she admitted to police she was drunk. Her trial for that case is scheduled for the end of January.