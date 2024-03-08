Teen arrested for firing shots near high school and on highways

Police arrested an 18-year-old man this week for recklessly firing a gun in public multiple times. Luckily, no one was hurt, but police say someone could have easily been caught in the crossfire.

The first reported shooting was near West Mesa High School. School resource officers called 911 after hearing 10 rounds of gunshots just north of the school, near some apartment complexes.

Police later found out the suspected shooter was Josiah Strongarm. It took more than a week and two other drive-by shootings before they were able to track him down.

“Someone was able to get a pretty good description of the vehicle and a license plate, so we had officers looking for that vehicle,” said Jeffery Barnard, the interim commander for APD’s Investigative Services Division.

The car was described to be similar to a black four-door Fiat, and it wasn’t long before police got another call about Strongarm. The next day, multiple people called 911 to report a man shooting out of his car as he drove down I-40. They described the same black Fiat and the license plate matched.

The callers reportedly told dispatch the Fiat exited I-40 at the Big-1 onto southbound I-25 – and as he drove up the overpass he fired about 10 more rounds out his window.

Last Saturday, Strongarm was reportedly seen shooting out of the car window after an Uber driver sped past him near 7th and Gold in downtown Albuquerque.

“I think it definitely shows a lack of maturity on that, and a lack of, you know, understanding of where these things can happen from and just a careless disregard for people in general, right?” Barnard said. “Because I think that while you may not be directly a fire to somebody, you’re not understanding that that still has a potential to hit somebody.”

On Wednesday afternoon, police were able to track down the black Fiat and Strongarm to a hotel on the West Side just off Cors. He admitted to police he was the one who pulled the trigger multiple times.

Strongarm and his girlfriend told police he bought the gun two weeks ago in a gas station parking lot. He couldn’t give the police a good reason why he was firing off the new gun.