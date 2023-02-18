Teen dies following shooting at Ford Canyon Park

GALLUP, N.M. — A 15-year-old boy has died after he was shot at Ford Canyon Park Friday.

According to Gallup police, dispatch received a call at about 4:30 p.m. about shots fired. They were told two people were seen running from the area.

Officers arrived on scene where they found the teen shot. The victim was taken to the local hospital where he later died.

Detectives are looking for more information and witnesses. Authorities said no suspect has been positively identified.

If you have information, call metro dispatch at (505) 722-2002 or McKinley County Crime Stoppers at (877) 722-6161. Crime Stoppers may pay a reward up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Callers can remain anonymous.