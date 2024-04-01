Teen faces charges for downtown shooting in front of police

Police say a fight in downtown Albuquerque led to someone firing shots, striking a person nearby.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A teen is behind bars for allegedly opening fire during a fight that happened in front of police early Sunday morning in downtown Albuquerque.

Video showed a fight breaking out and shots fired right in front of a police car parked near the corner of Central and Third.

Officers found a bullet struck a bystander in the leg. Paramedics took that person to the hospital. They’re expected to be OK.

Meanwhile, police caught up to the alleged shooter as he was running down Third Street. They identified him as 18-year-old Zane Katzenberger.

Officers say they learned from Katzenberger that he bought the gun off of an app called Telegram. They also said he appeared to be drunk.

Katzenberger faces charges of aggravated battery, negligent use of a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon.

Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said on social media a second suspect turned himself in Sunday. The chief added that the suspect is a person who is under the age of 18.