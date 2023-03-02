Teen pleads no contest in Washington Middle School shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Juan Saucedo Jr. pled no contest to second-degree murder Thursday. He is the 14-year-old middle school student charged with shooting and killing his classmate, Bennie Hargrove, in August 2021.

According to the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office, Saucedo Jr. will remain in custody until he is 21 – the maximum sentence allowed for a child under New Mexico law.

“This was a terrible tragedy for everyone involved,” District Attorney Sam Bregman said. “It changed the Hargrove family forever and devastated hundreds of children, parents, school faculty and the community. We hope this brings some closure to the Hargrove family.”

Bennie’s family members told the court he is deeply loved and missed every single day and said what hurts even more is that a child did this to another child.

