Teen shot, killed in Carlsbad; suspect charged with involuntary manslaughter

A teenager has been shot and killed, and another teen is now charged with the death.

CARLSBAD, N.M. — A teenager has been shot and killed, and another teen is now charged with the death.

The shooting happened in Carslbad. Police say they got a call about a shooting just after 10:30 p.m. last Friday.

Police say officers found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

The suspect is now charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Superintendent of Carlsbad Municipal Schools Gerry Washburn sent KOB 4 the following statement:

“Dear Carlsbad Community,

It is with a heavy heart that we share news of a tragic incident that occurred over the weekend involving a student from our community. The Carlsbad Municipal Schools (CMS) family is deeply saddened by this loss, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends affected by this heartbreaking event.

At this time, we want to assure you that CMS is aware of the situation and is actively working to support those impacted. Due to the sensitivity of the matter and ongoing investigations, detailed information is limited.

Recognizing the need for support during this difficult time, we want to inform you that additional staff and counseling support will be available at the High School. Our priority is to provide a safe and supportive environment for our students and staff to process and navigate through this challenging period.

Furthermore, there will be dedicated support for our staff members on Tuesday to ensure that they also have access to the assistance and resources they may need.

We understand that this news may be distressing for many within our community, and we encourage anyone who feels affected to reach out for support. Please know that our doors and hearts are open, and we are here to provide comfort, guidance, and assistance during this trying time.

As more information becomes available and as we continue to support those affected, we will provide updates as appropriate. We ask for your understanding and cooperation as we navigate through this difficult situation together as a community.”