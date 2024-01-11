Teen suspect arrested for shooting outside Edgewood Walmart

Police say a teenager is responsible for a shooting at a Walmart in the East Mountains.

Officers were called to the Edgewood Walmart on Jan. 3 after a man was shot in the arm by someone who appeared to be trying to steal his truck.

The Edgewood Police Department says they got photos of the suspect – 18-year-old John Fulford – from Walmart surveillance video. Witnesses told police the suspect ran away after the shooting.

Police arrested Fulford nearly a week later. He is facing charges of aggravated battery and aggravated burglary.

According to court documents, community tips led officers to Fulford. One account reported recognizing Fulford’s bike the night of the shooting. Court documents say he got the bike as part of a drug rehab program he was in.

Edgewood Police Chief Roger Jimenez says crimes like this are going to keep happening unless there’s major reform.

“If we don’t request the pretrial detention to keep these people locked up for at least until their trial, then they’re out and victimizing these people or these communities, again and again, and putting our officers and the community at risk,” Jimenez said. “I don’t know why these bills never hit the floor, and they never get passed or even get up to the governor’s office. But you know, as my understanding she wants to be tough on gun control and gun crimes. The only way to do that is to have serious consequences for these people that use gun violence and keep them locked up, you know, so there’s got to be consequences.”

The Edgewood Walmart has had issues before – like several fires in the past few years.

Fulford is expected to make his first court appearance Thursday afternoon.