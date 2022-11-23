Teen suspect connected to fatal UNM shooting makes first court appearance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The 17-year-old UNM student at the center of Saturday’s deadly shooting appeared before a judge Tuesday.

Investigators said the teen lured Aggie basketball player Michael Peake to UNM campus over the weekend, so a group of other UNM students could beat him up.

A shootout ensued, and Peake was hit by a baseball bat and shot in the leg. He allegedly fired back with his own gun, hitting and killing 19-year-old UNM student Brandon Travis.

Prosecutors wanted the 17-year-old held before trial.

“I’m going to hold the child but authorize CCP. If the child is on CCP, she is going to have to comply with those requirements,” said Judge Catherine Begaye.

Begaye said the juvenile Community Custody Program has to first determine whether the teen can be appropriately supervised if she is released before trial.