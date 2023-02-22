Teen suspect in deadly house party shooting to remain in jail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The teenage suspect in a deadly Albuquerque house party shooting will stay in jail until his trial.

16-year-old Cruz Medina waived his right to a detention motion hearing – effectively allowing the judge to keep in jail without any argument.

Medina’s lawyer gave no reason why he didn’t want a hearing, but Medina plans to fight the charges. Last week he pleaded not guilty.

Police say Medina and 19-year-old Jesse Parra fired shots at a home on Albuquerque’s West Side in December after reportedly getting kicked out of a party there.

18-year-old Jada Gonzales — an Albuquerque Academy student — was killed in that shooting.

Earlier this month, a district court judge ruled Parra should stay in jail until trial.