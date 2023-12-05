Teenager accused of firing a gun outside of Coronado Mall takes plea deal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The 15-year-old boy charged with firing a gun outside of Coronado Center on Black Friday entered a plea deal Tuesday afternoon. Isaiah Montoya admitted to shooting at an occupied dwelling.

Surveillance video shows Montoya chasing another teen through the mall with a loaded gun in his waistband.

Video shows the other teen trying to entice Montoya to come back inside seconds before Montoya shoots the gun outside of the mall.

Montoya fled, ditching the gun in the bushes. That gunshot caused hundreds of Black Friday shoppers to panic, running for cover.

As part of the plea deal, Montoya will be in CYFD custody for a year and has to continue his schooling.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.