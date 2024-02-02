Teeniors program offers tech help to seniors

Technology these days moves very fast, and it can be hard to keep up with the latest tools.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Technology moves fast and it can be hard to keep up with the latest tools but teens and young adults are helping older people keep up.

Teeniors consists of teens and young adults who help seniors learn technology.

“Most younger people are more tech-savvy than the average older adult who didn’t grow up with technology,” said Trish Lopez, founder of Teeniors.

Whether it’s a cellphone, tablet or computer software, they want to empower adults to connect with people and engage through technology.

“They have every need. From ‘I’ve never touched a smartphone before’ to ‘I need you to help me do a backup on my computer’ or transfer data to a new device,” Lopez said.

In the past eight years, the program has provided one-on-one help to more than 5,000 adults. Lopez says her mom inspired that idea.

“I wish I had someone that I can send to help her, you know, recover a password, or learn something simple on social media,” Lopez said.

So how does it work?

“We contact our coaches. You tell us what your needs are. You always talk to a live person. And we find out what do you need help with,” Lopez said.

Then, they match you with the right coach. Usually, it’s a service you would have to pay for.

“If you can afford to pay, then we will simply send you an invoice afterward. If you can’t afford to pay, don’t worry, reach out to us anyway. We always find a way to help people, even if they can’t afford to pay,” she said.

Lopez says that during COVID-19, they realized many people weren’t in the loop when it came to technology.

With Teeniors, there are no silly questions.

“Any question you have about anything technology-related, just bring it in. Bring in your device, whether it’s a smartphone, whether it’s a computer or a tablet, and we will help you with whatever those questions are,” Lopez said.

They’ve expanded to Belen, Los Lunas and are in the process of having pilot programs in Deming and Las Vegas.